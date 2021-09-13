Backstage notes from AEW All Out on Bryan Danielson's debut and more

AEW All Out took place a week ago today, but there is still news coming out regarding All Elite Wrestling's pay-per-view event.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, during the brawl at the end of AEW All Out, Bryan Danielson hit one of The Young Bucks harder than he should have in the show's closing moments. Unsurprisingly, Danielson was very apologetic about it backstage. Sapp says Danielson has no heat over it, which also isn't surprising.

Wrestling fans haven't stopped talking about the AEW debuts of Adam Cole, Ruby Soho, and Bryan Danielson over the past week. With reports now coming out that Danielson might have been a hint too excited to step back inside a wrestling ring says volumes about how great the show was to both fans and performers alike.

Who was behind The Lucha Bros entrance at AEW All Out?

Regarding the Lucha Bros' epic entrance during AEW All Out, Sapp reports that Alex Abrahantes was the key man behind "several aspects" of that entrance and was applauded for it by quite a few members of the AEW roster.

It was a memorable moment for Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M which led to them capturing the AEW World Tag Team Championships for the very first time from The Young Bucks.

The match between Andrade El Idolo and PAC that took place on AEW Rampage Friday was originally scheduled for All Out. The match being taken off the show allowed the Women's Casino Battle Royale to be bumped up onto the main card.

In what seemed to be a last-minute match made for The Buy In, The Jurrasic Express teamed up with The Best Friends to take on Matt Hardy and the HFO. Sapp reports, however, that this match was already in the plans and was originally scheduled for the actual main show.

