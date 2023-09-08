Backstage reaction to AEW stars showing support for CM Punk - Reports

While CM Punk being fired from AEW by Tony Khan was shocking, several wrestlers in the locker room were dejected by the decision.

It's been days since Tony Khan announced on live TV that CM Punk has been fired from AEW following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In, where Punk allegedly endangered people. Meanwhile, the wrestling community is divided regarding the whole situation.

Furthermore, according to the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the locker room was also divided following Punk's departure. Andrade openly showed support through a tweet and FTR with arm gestures. Three more undisclosed talents were unhappy with Punk's termination.

"There were a few wrestlers close to Punk upset by his being released although Andrade was the only one who publicly expressed that. Both Dax Harwood (a mannerism during the PPV match the next night) and Cash Wheeler (doing the overhead X on Collision that night) did things to express support for him and the reaction was that people understood and we heard nothing negative about that."

The report continued:

"At least three others that we know of were very upset by things. While not saying anything publicly, obviously Brody King would have been one of his biggest supporters since he was so frustrated in London when the backstage incident with Jack Perry went down, the reported stated."

Expand Tweet

How is AEW affected after CM Punk leaving?

Whether or not anyone believes CM Punk was at fault in the whole debacle with the All Elite promotion, one thing is certain: he is still a massive draw. Furthermore, Saturday's Collision show was entirely around The Straight Edge Superstar, and it recorded a huge drop in the ratings last week after TK announced Punk's termination.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how AEW higher-ups and Tony Khan lift themselves up in the long run after the dust settled following The Best in the World's departure.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.