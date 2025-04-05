"Backyard wrestling" - Ex-WWE star loses it at AEW; agrees with Bret Hart's recent comments

AEW and its talent were recently bashed by WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. Former WWE star Stevie Richards has agreed with The Hitman's comments towards the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad

In a recent interview, Bret Hart slammed AEW wrestlers for focusing more on acting than being professional wrestlers. He gave the example of Roman Reigns as the star who's trying his best to earn the respect of his generation and encouraged All Elite Wrestling stars to do the same.

During a recent episode of The Stevie Richards Show, the former WWE star agreed with Bret Hart's comments about AEW stars. He also provided his thoughts on the talent.

Ad

Trending

"Well, I’d say he’s 100% right—maybe a million percent right—on a lot of that. Now, when he’s talking about today’s wrestlers—AEW—I wouldn’t even say those people are actors. That’s more like backyard wrestling. That’s not even wrestling or acting, because, you know, wrestling already has some of the worst acting as it is right now.” [H/T:RingsideNews]

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stevie Richards further spoke about Bret Hart's comments about AEW stars

Despite the backlash from veterans and fans, All Elite Wrestling keeps the same pace when it comes to presenting its product. Tony Khan also recently confirmed that the promotion will continue to produce hardcore matchups on television due to a great response.

In the same episode, Stevie Richards pointed out how in modern wrestling, promos are used to set up major matches. Whereas in his and Bret Hart's time, they were built up through proper storylines.

Ad

"That’s what’s backwards about today’s wrestling. He’s right—the promos are setting up the matches, which you need. But in my era, and in his era, and the years before that, the matches actually set up the storylines.” [H/T:RingsideNews]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan or an All Elite Wrestling star responds to Bret Hart's comments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Hamza Muhammad Hamza is a top contributor to Sportskeeda's AEW news writing team.



Hamza has been watching wrestling passionately since 2009 and loves to write stories about it now. Know More