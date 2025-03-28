"I think YOU idiots are stupid" - WWE legend lashes out after being called a hypocrite for comments on Jon Moxley

A WWE legend was on the receiving end of backlash from fans over his recent comments about Jon Moxley. He has now hit back at the fans.

Ad

On the March 19, 2025, episode of Dynamite, Jon Moxley defended his AEW World Title against Cope in a Street Fight. During the match, The Rated-R Superstar Suplexed Mox on a board of nails. This spot became the talk of the town online soon after.

RVD criticized the spot, saying spots such as these were why he preferred WWE over AEW. This got him a lot of backlash from fans who called him out for being a hypocrite since he used to do similar spots in ECW.

Ad

Trending

RVD has now taken to social media to respond to the criticism, saying that concussions were a part of his past and had no place in his future. He also said that garbage matches had replaced wrestling in ECW. He also didn't hold back when he called the fans stupid.

"Some fans on here are another level of ignorant. 1 - Concussions are a part of my past, not my present or my future. No matter how much you don’t know. 2 - I’ve always said the Abyss spot when he murdered me with Janice was stupid. I’ve always said back in ECW, the garbage matches took the place of wrestling because they didn’t have wrestling in them. 3 - Do you think a writer gave Moxley that spot and he thought it was stupid? I don’t."

Ad

He continued:

"I think YOU idiots are stupid, especially fans calling me a hypocrite when I’m as consistent as it comes. I didn’t have Barbed wire matches. I never bladed in ECW. Y’all are ridiculous for not being able to tell the difference."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stevie Richards also criticized the spot from Jon Moxley's match

The Spike spot from Jon Moxley's match quickly turned controversial, with many fans and critics criticizing the barbaric moment in the ring. The gruesome image of the spiked nails stuck in Mox's back was an unsettling memory for many. Even a former WWE star criticized the spot.

During a recent episode of The Stevie Richards Show, the former WWE star called it the dumbest spot he had ever seen in his career. He also highlighted how this could've easily gone wrong for both men.

Ad

“This is about a hundred nails that are right there on the spine... Any one of them could have hit a nerve, went right in your disc... You’re bumping on something that has no give. Who’s to say his spine didn’t shift? This is the dumbest stuff I’ve ever seen. What is the point of this? Aren’t Jon Moxley and Edge big enough stars to tell a story?”

Ad

Jon Moxley is set to defend his title against Swerve Strickland at Dynasty 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback