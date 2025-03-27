Baron Corbin is a big fan of a top AEW star: "So good"

The former WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin (aka Tom Pestock) offered high praise for a rising former champion in AEW. Corbin praised the star after his performance on Dynamite this week.

Ad

Baron Corbin seems to be a huge fan of the top AEW star, Konosuke Takeshita. Corbin's WWE contract expired at the end of 2024 and was not renewed, ending his 12-year-long run with the company. He has been on the independent wrestling scene since the start of 2025 and has been vocal about his opinions regarding the wrestling landscape.

Meanwhile, the former WWE United States Champion shared encouraging words for Konosuke Takeshita. This week on Dynamite, Takeshita squared off against Mark Briscoe in an amazing and hard-hitting encounter. After Konosuke managed to secure the win over Briscoe, Corbin (aka Tom Pestock) took to X (fka Twitter) to praise Takeshita.

Ad

Trending

"Konosuke Takeshita is so good!" Corbin wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Baron Corbin on if he would join AEW after his WWE exit

Following his release from the Stamford-based promotion, Baron Corbin was asked in January whether he would be heading to AEW. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Corbin said he doesn't want to be just another ex-WWE guy who joined Tony Khan's promotion.

"I would love to go to New Japan for multiple reasons, and the door never closes with WWE either. And as far as AEW, they’re fans, they like that AEW, in a sense, is its own entity and built from the ground up. If I went there out of respect for that world, I wouldn’t want to be just another WWE guy that came there because they left WWE."

Ad

Corbin further stated that he would love to go to New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

"I would rather go and do New Japan for a year or more, who knows? Maybe that’s where I just love it, and I stay there for the rest of my wrestling career. So if I ever did go that route, I would want to kind of clear that, oh, he’s just a WWE guy coming over."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Henceforth, only time will tell what the future has in store for the former WWE Superstar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback