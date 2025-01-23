"I wouldn’t want to be just another WWE guy" - 12-year veteran wants one thing before a potentially huge AEW move

Last year, many WWE stars were let go by the company. Some wrestlers like Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Ricochet, and more joined AEW, while others ventured into the independent circuit.

Baron Corbin was released from the Stamford-based promotion after his contract with the company expired on November 1, 2024, thereby ending his 12-year tenure. He currently performs on the independent circuit.

The 40-year-old star was the latest guest on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast. He was asked if he would potentially sign with TNA, AEW, or NJPW. He responded that he would love to be a part of AEW, but first, he wanted to prove himself elsewhere, probably NJPW.

The former NFL player said, "I would love to go to New Japan for multiple reasons, and the door never closes with WWE either. And as far as AEW, they’re fans, they like that AEW, in a sense, is its own entity and built from the ground up. If I went there out of respect for that world, I wouldn’t want to be just another WWE guy that came there because they left WWE."

He added:

"I would rather go and do New Japan for a year or more, who knows? Maybe that’s where I just love it, and I stay there for the rest of my wrestling career. So if I ever did go that route, I would want to kind of clear that, oh, he’s just a WWE guy coming over." [H/T: Chris Van Vliet]

Baron Corbin has abandoned his old WWE character

Speaking in the interview with Chris Van Vliet, Baron Corbin announced that he was done with his old character in the Stamford-based promotion. He has adopted a brand-new persona. Thus, he would like to wrestle in Japan with his new character.

"Baron Corbin is dead, as far as we know, we’re dropping new name, new moniker, new character. I love wrestling. I love the creativeness of it. I love the freedom. I love performing in front of an audience and getting that live feedback in the moment. There’s nothing better."

The former United States Champion has wrestled only one match after leaving World Wrestling Entertainment. He wrestled Josh Barnett in an unsuccessful attempt at GCW The People Vs. GCW 2025 Pay Per View at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on January 19, 2025.

