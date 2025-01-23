Former WWE star Tom Pestock: "Baron Corbin is dead"

Former WWE Superstar Tom Pestock recently claimed that the Baron Corbin character is dead. Pestock left the company last year after not being offered a new contract.

The former NFL player signed with WWE in 2012 and was assigned to the developmental brand NXT. He spent four years there before getting called up to the main roster. He underwent a variety of character changes over the years, and was seemingly stuck in limbo.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Pestock was asked about his plans now that he's no longer in WWE. The Lone Wolf wants to wrestle in Japan but as a different character. The Baron Corbin character is dead, so he needs to come up with a new name, a new gimmick, and more:

Trending

"Baron Corbin is dead as far as we know, we're dropping new name, new moniker, new character. I love wrestling. I love the creativeness of it. I love the freedom. I love performing in front of an audience and getting that live feedback in the moment. There's nothing better," Pestock said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Check out the podcast below:

Tom Pestock's first match after leaving WWE was at Game Changer Wrestling on January 19. He faced off against Josh Barnett at The People Vs. GCW Pay-Per-View.

Tom Pestock is open to returning to WWE

In the same interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Tom Pestock revealed that he has not closed the door for a potential return to WWE. Pestock has no ill feelings toward the company because he was well taken care of, and there's always another chance.

"I think so. I don't think it ever closes. I mean, how many people, look at the roster now of guys. Cody, Drew, Punk. I mean Punk, the guy who said he would never, ever, ever, ever go back. Again, I hold no ill will towards WWE because I'm so thankful for everything they've ever given me," Pestock said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Tom Pestock already has plans outside of wrestling. He is interested in hiring an agent to help him get some roles in the acting world. He's also interested in wrestling in Japan, possibly performing for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback