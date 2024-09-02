Many stars of the wrestling world have reacted to Saraya's news of the latest addition to her family. She has been with AEW since 2022. She wrestled in WWE from 2012 and had ties with the promotion until 2022 despite being retired due to neck issues.

AEW visited The Norfolk Doll's home country last week for All In and things didn't go as planned for her. She tried her best to feature at Wembley Stadium but failed to capitalize on the opportunities. Despite not being on the card, Saraya appeared on the show's Zero Hour and was ambushed by the returning Jamie Hayter. Also, her pet bird, Sunny passed away a couple of weeks ago.

After a tough month, the former AEW Women's World Champion was finally seen happy when she was surprised with a present by her boyfriend. He stunned the Anti-Diva with a puppy. As seen in the clip, she was extremely emotional and happy. She posted the clip on Instagram.

Take a look at the clip below:

Following her post, many AEW and WWE stars reacted to her gift. Stars across companies like Renee Paquette, Bayley, Natalya, and Jade Cargill responded to the post and expressed their feelings.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Wrestling stars react to Saraya's new pet (Credit: Saraya's Instagram)

Saraya reveals why WWE rejected her during tryout earlier

The former AEW Women's World Champion was reportedly eliminated during a WWE tryout when she was 18.

While speaking on the Broad Ideas Podcast, the 32-year-old star claimed someone in the company told her that she wasn't pretty enough to be in the promotion. Thankfully, the star didn't let this dissuade her from trying again and she went on to have a successful run in WWE later.

"I was 18 at the time, I did the [WWE] tryout and they were just like, ‘No,’ and there was a guy at the time that worked as T.R. that pretty much said I wasn’t pretty enough to be there too, which broke my heart [… ] He doesn’t work there anymore," she said.

It remains to be seen what is next for the Norfolk Doll in the future.

