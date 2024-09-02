Saraya (fka Paige) welcomes new family member

Saraya (fka Paige) has just shared a major personal update as she has welcomed a new family member. This would be a new puppy given to her by her real-life boyfriend Ronnie Radke.

The former AEW Women's Champion was coming off a fairly successful week as last week, she made an appearance at All In despite not being on the match card. However, she and her family members ended up suffering a beatdown from the returning Jamie Hayter.

On Instagram, Saraya shared a video of her boyfriend sitting her down, as he had a surprise for her. When this was revealed to be a new puppy, one could see the sheer delight in her eyes. She revealed to everyone that her name would be Roxy.

Trending

"@ronnieronnieradke surprised me with a new puppy. 🥹😍😫 I love you so much!! Everyone meet Roxy ❤️," the AEW star posted.

Check out the post below.

Saraya went on a major meltdown following AEW All In

The self-proclaimed Unproblematic Icon got her Wembley moment, but her spotlight was immediately stolen by Jamie Hayter, adding to the frustration she has been feeling as of late.

She could not contain her anger as she interrupted the post-show media scrum. The British star went on a tear, as she threw a fit of rage, which revolved mostly around her feeling disrespected.

She then sent a quick message to Jamie Hayter, warning her that she would go after her should she interrupt her like that again.

"This is a message to Jamie. You ever do that again, I'm gonna beat your f*****g a***! You here me? I'm the f*****g star of the show. I'm Saraya b*tch and this is my f*****g house!"

Despite her intense words, she has not been able to back these up with actions. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, she sent Harley Cameron to fight Hayter.

The former AEW World Champion came up victorious, and turned her sights to Saraya but she wasn't having any of it as she ran away from her. It remains to be seen when these two British stars finally slug it out in the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback