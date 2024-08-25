Major AEW star involved in a heated outburst after All In goes off the air

A top AEW star recently cut a heated promo after the All In pay-per-view. The star in question is Saraya, who was not featured in this year's event in London.

At the All In Zero Hour, Jamie Hayter who was out of action for more than a year made her shocking return to AEW. The former Women's World Champion interrupted Saraya's promo in her hometown and launched an attack on her family and Harley Cameron. Before Jamie could get her hands on the former Paige, she retreated which allowed Jamie to make an example out of Cameron.

On the post AEW All In media scrum hosted by RJ City, Renee Paquette, and Daddy Magic, Saraya crashed the show with her family and reminded everyone that All Elite Wrestling is her house while sending a message to Jamie Hayter.

"This is a message to Jamie. You ever do that again, I'm gonna beat your f*cking a***! You here me? I'm the f*cking star of the show. I'm Saraya b*tch and this is my f*cking house!"

Jamie Hayter and Saraya are two of the top women in All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see how the promotion builds up the huge rivalry between two former Women's World Champions in the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

