Bayley reacts after Mercedes Mone pulls off hilarious imitation of current WWE Superstar

Mercedes Mone recently posted a humorous video of herself imitating WWE Superstar, Shinsuke Nakamura. Mone's longtime friend, Bayley, has now given her professional critique of the performance.

Since Mercedes Mone arrived in AEW, her CEO dance has taken off, and the likes of Will Ospreay and NJPW's Shota Umino have been spotted unabashedly imitating Mone's moves. But Mercedes seemingly wants to expand her repertoire by adding Shinsuke Nakamura's iconic entrance dance.

The CEO posted her imitation of Nakamura on Instagram and got plenty of laughs from fans. Bayley, however, thinks there's room to improve.

"A lil off beat but we’ll work on it," wrote Bayley.

You can check out Bayley's comment on Mone's post below:

Bayley and Mercedes Mone continue to support each other

Mercedes Mone has been close friends with Bayley since their days in WWE NXT, where they shared an intense and highly acclaimed rivalry. The two continue to hang out and support each other even now, although they work for rival companies.

The Role Model and Naomi famously disguised themselves in order to attend AEW Dynamite: Big Business in March, where they watched Mercedes debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion. Bayley also sent a message before Mone's match at All In 2024 to let her know she'd be watching.

The two also still train together, as evidenced by the video they took during a session at House of Glory Wrestling in New York.

"Always gotta stop by @hogwrestling to learn from @sensationalamazingred anytime I’m in New York! Thank you HOG Krew," wrote Mone on Instagram.

Bayley still dreams of competing against The CEO at WrestleMania and hopes her friend will return to WWE someday. However, she recently admitted that, while it was still possible, time was ticking. Whether the two will ever meet each other in the ring again remains to be seen.

