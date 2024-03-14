[Watch] Bayley and multiple WWE Superstars go undercover to surprise Mercedes Moné before AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Moné made her AEW debut after much speculation on "Big Business" Dynamite. Several WWE names like Bayley, Naomi, and Tamina Snuka shared a hilarious clip as they were present for the debut.

Bayley, Naomi, and Mercedes Moné have been longtime best friends in real life, as the stars are often seen together outside of wrestling. The WWE Superstars were recently seen together as they were rooting for the CEO on her debut.

In 2022, Mercedes Mone and Naomi vacated their tag team championship and walked out from WWE. After leaving the promotion, the former made several appearances in NJPW. She even won the IWGP Women's Championship for a brief period.

Recently, Naomi posted a clip on Twitter where she, the Role Model, and Tamina Snuka can be seen hilariously disguising themselves to surprise The CEO before her debut.

Mercedes Moné talks about returning to WWE in the future

Speaking with The Kick Rocks podcast, The CEO thanked WWE for the opportunities and revealed she would be willing to sign with the global juggernaut in the future.

"All I can say is that I handled it like a CEO, like the Boss that I am, with my head held up high, And I can't say nothing but amazing things about WWE. I am so thankful for the career that they gave me, the fans that they gave me, life that they gave me, the dreams that they gave me, So many dreams, and I got them chase and live them all, Like you could do so much more. I know I am gonna be back there one day, okay? So it is not over. Like I said, I have a lot of unfinished business in wrestling," Mone said.

It will be interesting to see how AEW books Mercedes Moné in the future.

