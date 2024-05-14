Bayley reacts to top AEW champion's heartfelt video clip with a one-word message

The current WWE women's champion, Bayley, took notice of a heartwarming clip featuring a current champion in AEW. The SmackDown star reacted to the clip with a heartfelt one-word message.

The top AEW champion in question is the current TBS champion, Willow Nightingale. Willow captured the title from Julia Hart at the recent Dynasty pay-per-view. Nightingale is also known for her amazing connection with her fans, for which she gets immense babyface support. She recently garnered attention with her wholesome activity.

Willow Nightingale recently visited 'The Wrestling Club' to surprise the kids while they were watching Willow's match on TV. The wholesome clip of The Club's kids meeting Nightingale with immense enthusiasm has been making rounds all over social media. The WWE women's champion, Bayley also took notice of the clip.

Taking to the 'X' social media platform, Bayley reacted to the clip of Willow greeting kids with a heartfelt message of only one word.

"Beautiful," she tweeted.

Furthermore, Willow Nightingale is scheduled to defend her TBS women's championship against Mercedes Mone (formerly known as Sasha Banks) at the upcoming Double or Nothing PPV. This will mark Mercedes' debut match in AEW.

Bayley on Mercedes Mone's AEW debut

Mercedes Mone made her AEW debut on Dynamite big business two months ago. Mone's friend, Bayley also secretly attended the show to offer support for her. Furthermore, In an interview with Digital Spy, the WWE women's champion said the following about Mone's All Elite debut:

"It was really special to see her celebrate that with her family and her friends and people she started wrestling with and see her welcomed by a new family. It's bittersweet, but I'm very, very, very proud of her and just so grateful we got to be there."

Meanwhile, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) is all set to make her AEW in-ring debut at Double or Nothing. Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for Mone after her big debut.

