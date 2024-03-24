A major WWE Superstar has revealed that seeing Mercedes Mone debut in AEW was a "bittersweet" moment. Mone made her debut on the Big Business edition of Dynamite a few weeks back and has since taken the pro wrestling world by storm.

The name in question is none other than Bayley. She is one of Mercedes Mone's closest friends outside the ring and has followed the latter's journey closely since she quit the company in 2022. The Role Model was in the stands for Dynamite: Big Business, where Mone made her first AEW appearance.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Bayley said seeing her friend's debut in the Tony Khan-led company was a memorable experience. The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner added that she was very proud of The CEO.

"It was really special to see her celebrate that with her family and her friends and people she started wrestling with and see her welcomed by a new family. It's bittersweet, but I'm very, very, very proud of her and just so grateful we got to be there," she said. [H/T: SEScoops]

Matt Hardy shares his thoughts on Mercedes Mone's AEW debut

Matt Hardy is a respected voice in the pro wrestling world, regularly sharing his opinions on the business via his podcast.

In a recent episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former champion discussed what could have been done to make Mercedes Mone's debut more impactful.

"Looking back in hindsight, I wish it would have been advertised, and that's not even looking back in hindsight, I wish it would've been advertised before she was even there. It was to mirror Punk's debut when he showed up at AEW Rampage. And I feel like it would've been even more impactful if you would've just gone ahead and got it out there, and that would've been for the casual fans. I would've hammered it home, 'Mercedes Mone is debuting. Oh, that's the girl that was Sasha Banks!' That would be my only criticism," said Matt.

It is safe to say that despite missing the mark, according to Matt Hardy, Mone's presence in AEW has been felt across the pro wrestling industry.