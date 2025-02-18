Bayley references AEW star ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley has great relationships with some AEW talent and doesn't shy away from posting them on social media. Ahead of Elimination Chamber PLE, Bayley posted a throwback photo with TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.

Ad

Mercedes Mone was signed to WWE from 2012 to 2022. During her run in the promotion, she had battles with Bayley and also teamed with her on the main roster. Bayley and Mercedes Mone are also former Women's Tag Team Champions.

On Instagram, Bayley posted a throwback photo from 2019's Elimination Chamber where she became the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Mercedes Mone:

Bayley's Instagram story featuring Mercedes Mone from Elimination Chamber 2019.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

AEW star Mercedes Mone will return to WWE one day according to Ric Flair

In 2022, Mercedes Mone left WWE alongside Naomi due to a creative dispute. The CEO made her way over to Japan and spent a year wrestling there before making her AEW debut in 2024. Mercedes Mone won the TBS Championship in her All Elite Wrestling debut at Double or Nothing PPV and has remained Champion till now.

Ad

Trending

In a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair claimed that returning to the Stamford-based promotion would be a good choice for Mercedes Mone as she doesn't have many opponents in All Elite Wrestling. Flair is certain that Mone will end up in WWE soon:

“Right now, I do [think WWE is a better fit], yeah, because she doesn’t have that many good opponents over there [in AEW]. Everybody’s good. To be in the business, you’ve got to be good, but to be great, that encompasses a whole different word. ‘Great’ and ‘good’—you know what I mean? And I truly believe she’ll end up over there [back in WWE].” [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

We will have to wait and see if Mercedes Mone makes her return to World Wrestling Entertainment after her AEW run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback