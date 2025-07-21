Bayley and Renee Paquette react as top AEW star officially confirms her relationship

A top AEW star just confirmed her relationship on social media. And Bayley and Renee Paquette have reacted to her announcement.Kris Statlander has been a part of AEW since the Jacksonville-based company's early days. She has been one of the most popular women on the roster. Statlander also held the TBS Championship for 174 days in 2023. Since then, she has been trying to get back into the title picture. Outside the ring, it looks like her personal life is thriving.The 29-year-old recently took to her Instagram account to confirm that she was in a relationship with indie wrestler Gino Medina. She shared a few pictures of herself with her boyfriend in New York City. She made her relationship public by posting a photograph of them kissing. She captioned the post as follows:&quot;He wanted to see how accurate NYC was to the Spiderman game #nyc #levitation #magic #smooching #boughtnewshoes #bootswerenotmadeforwalking.&quot;You can check out her post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter her social media update, several stars, including WWE's Bayley and AEW's Renee Paquette, reacted to her post by liking it. Paquette even commented on the post. You can check out her comment in the screenshot below:Paquette reacts to Statlander's social media update [Image source: Kris Statlander's Instagram account]You can check out some more reactions below:Bayley and Renee Paquette reacted to Statlander's post [Image source: Kris Statlander's Instagram account]Renee Paquette reacted to Jon Moxley losing the AEW World ChampionshipJon Moxley defended his AEW World Championship at All In 2025 against a determined 'Hangman' Page in a Texas Deathmatch. This bout was as brutal and violent as fans expected, as both men laid it all on the line. There were interruptions from The Young Bucks, Death Riders, Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, Darby Allin, and even Bryan Danielson. In the end, it was Hangman Page who came out on top to win his second World Title in the Jacksonville-based promotion.Following this match, Renee took to X/Twitter to comment on her husband's loss.&quot;Let the records show, my husband is a bad mfer,&quot; wrote Paquette.You can check out her tweet below:It will be interesting to see what's next for Jon Moxley now that he is no longer the AEW World Champion.