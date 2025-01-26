Bayley sends a heartfelt and personal message to AEW star after WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley has great relationships with several AEW stars. The Role Model keeps track of her friends and recently shared an Instagram story wishing TBS Champion Mercedes Mone a happy birthday.

Bayley and Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) had some great battles in WWE. Both stars also teamed together and were the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. While the former Damage CTRL leader remains dominating the Stamford-based promotion's women's division, Mercedes left the company in 2022 and is currently signed to AEW. She turned 33 on January 26 and had some wishes from wrestlers, including her former tag team partner.

On her Instagram Account, Bayley posted a story wishing her friend Mercedes Mone a Happy Birthday with some interesting comments. The CEO reposted The Role Model's story on her Instagram account.

Trending

"I'll always tell you when you've got something in your teeth," Bayley wrote.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Mercedes Mone reposted Bayley's birthday wish in her Instagram story [Image credit: The Role Model's Instagram ]

Mercedes Mone claims an AEW star is ready to hop on 'Mone Train'

All Elite Wrestling has some of the best young female talents like Skye Blue, Harley Cameron, Mariah May, and more. Cameron has been evolving her character in the Jacksonville-based promotion and was recently featured in a segment with TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.

In a recent edition of her MoneMag Newsletter, Mercedes Mone praised Harley Cameron and claimed that she's ready to hop on the Mone Train. The CEO further noted that talent can target her easily, as she currently holds four championships.

"Harley is ready to hop on the Moné Train, and watching her journey in AEW has been a thrill. Her growth in the ring has been nothing short of inspiring. I know she puts in the hard work, traveling to various wrestling schools across Florida and soaking up knowledge from anyone she can connect with backstage at AEW. So, it’s no surprise that she has the guts to pursue the Moné Train—it’s hard not to when you’re holding four belts!"

We will have to wait and see how Tony Khan books Harley Cameron and has a title reign planned for her this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback