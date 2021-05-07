Bayley takes a dig at AEW's "Role Model" Britt Baker

WWE Superstar Bayley recently took a light-hearted dig at AEW star Britt Baker and her "Role Model" gimmick on Twitter.

It all started when Baker tweeted about helping out fellow AEW star Dax Harwood after he suffered horrifying injuries during the Blood and Guts match.

"No joke, @DaxFTR’s head started bleeding again at the dinner table and I used my napkin to stop it. #ROLEMODEL," tweeted Baker.

No joke, @DaxFTR’s head started bleeding again at the dinner table and I used my napkin to stop it. #ROLEMODEL — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) May 7, 2021

Harwood responded by mentioning Bayley in his tweet and writing that she doesn't have to worry about his well-being since the AEW star is taking care of him. He further wrote that Baker and Bayley were two of his favorite "Role Models".

"Don’t worry @itsBayleyWWE, she’s taking care of me on the road. My two favorite Role Models," tweeted Harwood

Don’t worry @itsBayleyWWE, she’s taking care of me on the road.



My two favorite Role Models. https://t.co/iYLcLNf7kH — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 7, 2021

Bayley responded to the tweets, stating that there could only be one Role Model, and it's the former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion herself.

"There is only ONE. You’re both done for," tweeted Bayley

There is only ONE.



You’re both done for. https://t.co/0JAQrkyPWb — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 7, 2021

Bayley will challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021. Bayley and Belair engaged in a feud earlier this year when EST of WWE made her way to SmackDown and the two put up a few amazing encounters.

Bayley had earlier praised Britt Baker for her performance on AEW Dynamite

Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa wrestled in a highly-acclaimed Unsanctioned Lights Out Match in March this year.

Baker's performance was particularly praised, with many WWE Superstars, including Bayley, going out of their way to congratulate her.

Britt Baker is set to challenge AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing 2021, the first AEW show to run in front of a full-capacity crowd.

Are you excited about AEW: Double or Nothing 2021? Do you think we'll soon witness both Bayley and Britt Baker as champions in their respective promotions? Sound off in the comments section below.