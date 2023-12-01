BCC member wants Taylor Swift at AEW All In 2024: "Blackpool Combat Club coming out to 'Shake it Off' would be great"

A member of the Blackpool Combat Club has admitted that if the stars align, a collaboration with pop music megastar Taylor Swift would be a lot of fun.

This might seem a little bit out of left field, linking Taylor to All Elite Wrestling, but there is a reason for it. During a recent interview with AEW President Tony Khan, he revealed that he was willing to adjust his schedule so that Swift could play more shows at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Swift is scheduled to play five shows at Wembley Stadium between August 15th and August 20th, leaving AEW only a few days to get their All In event on August 25th set up. Khan admitted that it would cost a bit more money than usual, but was more than happy to go along with it.

According to Taylor Swift's tour schedule, she will be free on August 25th, meaning that if she is still in the United Kingdom, she would be more than welcome to be at All In. This is why Claudio Castagnoli told The Sun Sport that he would love for Taylor to perform her hit song "Shake It Off" as the BCC's entrance music.

"I feel like Blackpool Combat Club coming out to 'Shake it Off' would be great. That would be quite something! I obviously think it's really cool because it's two very loyal fanbases within a span of a week. Two very different shows as well! If you're an AEW fan and a Taylor Swift fan, you can attend both within a week. That's just... What a week!" [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Claudio was recently in London to promote the upcoming ticket launch for All In 2024, which included a trip to Arsenal FC's game in the UEFA Champions League, where played Claudio's entrance theme over the stadium speakers during the half-time interval.

The Blackpool Combat Club has been dominating the AEW Continental Classic

There is still a long way to go before All Elite Wrestling returns to the United Kingdom, as the Continental Classic tournament is currently dominating the headlines in AEW.

Three members of the Blackpool Combat Club are taking part. Jon Moxley is in the Gold League, while Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson are part of the Blue League, and they have been doing rather well, to say the least.

Moxley is currently 2-0 in the Gold League with wins over Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal, while Claudio is 1-0 in the Blue League after defeating Daniel Garcia in his opening round match. Bryan Danielson's campaign will begin this Saturday on Collision against Eddie Kingston.

