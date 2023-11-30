Claudio Castagnoli gets a welcome surprise from Arsenal FC

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli was a special guest at the recent UEFA Champions League football match between Arsenal FC and RC Lens in London, and the English team surprised Claudio with a little gesture.

Arsenal defeated Lens 6-0 in their recent group game in Europe's premier club competition, securing themselves a place in the next round which Claudio was on hand to see in person.

Castagnoli was in the United Kingdom to promote the release of tickets of AEW All In 2024, with the general sale for the event taking place on December 1st. While he was in town, he was invited to watch the Premier League side in action.

However, it was at half-time when the former ROH World Champion was surprised to hear a familiar sound over the stadium speakers. That sound was his old entrance music he used during his two years with All Elite Wrestling, which Claudio caught on camera.

Arsenal have been known to play other wrestling-related songs during the half-time interval at games, with the man in charge of music at the Emirates Stadium, Peter Mujuzi, being a known wrestling fan. In the past, fans have captured footage of the likes of Roman Reigns, Steve Austin, and even Kane's music being played.

Claudio Castagnoli will be in action this Saturday on AEW Collision

The former ROH World Champion will return to the United States this weekend to continue his Continental Classic campaign this Saturday on AEW Collision. Claudio Castagnoli picked up his first three points of the tournament against Daniel Garcia, but his next test will be even bigger.

Castagnoli's next tournament match will be against the House of Black's Brody King, who pulled off arguably the most surprising result of the tournament's first batch of matches when he defeated Eddie Kingston.

Elsewhere on Collision, Kingston will try and rectify that loss to Brody by taking on Bryan Danielson, while Andrade El Idolo will kick off his tournament campaign against Daniel Garcia.

