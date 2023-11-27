AEW forced to make major change to All In due to Taylor Swift

AEW is set to take over Wembley Stadium for the second year in a row in 2024. But not before Taylor Swift graces the famed venue. Tony Khan recently spoke to the Daily Mail about having to make major changes to accommodate the pop star's upcoming shows in London.

Khan explained how he agreed to alter AEW's load-in time for All In 2024, which takes place on August 25, so that extra Taylor Swift shows can take place at Wembley Stadium:

"If you look at the calendar of Wembley Stadium events for August of 2024, you'll see that scheduled ahead of us is Taylor Swift, and Taylor Swift being scheduled at Wembley Stadium ahead of AEW is a big deal. [...] So, when Wembley approached us about our load-in and about these Taylor Swift shows, there was an opportunity for them to add more shows and we are going to do everything we can to abbreviate our load in time.” (H/T Fightful)

Expand Tweet

The Grammy Award-winning recording artist will play at Wembley on August 15, 16, 17, 19, and 20, causing AEW to set up for All In on a pretty tight schedule.

"Everybody wins," says AEW President Tony Khan

Tony Khan further elaborated on his reasoning behind altering his schedule to allow for additional Taylor Swift concerts at Wembley. He said that maintaining All Elite Wrestling's "great relationship" with the stadium and "scoring points" with Swifties will make the promotion's increased efforts worth it:

"So basically, they came to us and said it would help us out a lot if you could load in your show faster because we'd have the opportunity to have more Taylor Swift shows, and could you guys do that? And we said, well, it'll be costly and very challenging, and we really would like to help you out. And so yeah, I will. [...] Everybody wins. And I'm not going to get crushed or killed in the process, so I'm fine with that. And I think a little bit of extra money and a little bit of extra human power getting the show put on, it's worth it."

Expand Tweet

As of yet, no matches have been announced for All In 2024. But if this year's record-breaking event is anything to go by, fans are in for an enthralling affair.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here