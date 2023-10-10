AEW star shares wild story of dreaming about Taylor Swift and Jon Moxley

It's not too often that the worlds of AEW and Taylor Swift cross paths, but one star recently shared a dream he recently had involving the globally renowned singer. And in case that was not out-of-left-field enough, Jon Moxley made a special appearance too.

Stokely Hathaway is beloved for his undeniable comedic skills, and he put them on full display when he posted a story on social media about how he dreamed about making fun of Renee Paquette for being a Swiftie.

This resulted in there being some bad blood between Hathaway and Jon Moxley, Paquette's real-life husband. As the story goes, the former AEW Champion saw red and proceeded to attack Hathaway with a lead pipe.

Even in Hathaway's wildest dreams, Moxley is as violent as they come. Thankfully, none of this played out in reality, meaning Hathaway can simply shake it off and hope for a better night's rest in the future.

Taylor Swift: New WWE Women's Champion?

Iyo Sky has been positioned as somewhat of an anti-hero in recent months, with the WWE Universe standing firmly behind her despite her technically being a heel on TV. Nonetheless, this has resulted in the Japanese star receiving a significant push and being the current Women's Champion.

However, her reign could be in jeopardy if Taylor Swift makes her way into the world of sports entertainment. Iyo Sky was recently questioned about having a match with the pop star, to which she fearlessly replied:

"If she wants, I'm ready for Taylor Swift." [18:01 - 18:04]

Now, obviously Ms. Swift is not a trained wrestler, a fact Iyo Sky knows all too well. But, in the past, celebrities have come into WWE and exceeded expectations.

Plus, it's not every day that a star of Taylor Swift's stature walks into WWE, so why not put the strap on her if the opportunity arises?

While it may seem like this is a purely hypothetical situation that is never, ever, ever going to happen, there is always a tiny chance that this comes to fruition. So, the question for Iyo Sky remains, is she ready for it?