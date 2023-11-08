5 bold predictions for AEW in 2024

AEW has had quite an up-and-down year in 2023. From selling out the Wembley Stadium for All In, to CM Punk's controversial firing, the company has certainly run the gauntlet in terms of creating newsworthy headlines.

This year also saw AEW debut two new pay-per-views in WrestleDream and the upcoming Worlds End. With the year coming to a close, it's now time to look forward to 2024.

What other surprises could Tony Khan have in store for the company in the year ahead? Let's take at 5 bold predictions for All Elite Wrestling in 2024.

#5. Adam Copeland turns heel and reunites with Christian Cage

Adam Copeland joining AEW was a move that shocked the wrestling world. Having wrestled exclusively with WWE as Edge for the entirety of his career, few would have expected him to jump ship to a rival promotion at 50 years old.

However, that all changed at WrestleDream. The Rated-R Superstar would debut in All Elite Wrestling to help Sting and Darby Allin against Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus, following Captain Charisma's TNT Championship victory over Allin.

Cage and Copeland have a long history together, and were one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history. In fact, Adam initially wanted to reunite with his former partner before Christian rejected the offer emphatically.

They might be on opposing ends for now, but it feels like only a matter of time before Tony Khan decides to reform the duo at the conclusion of their imminent feud. It would be even more shocking if it was Edge who turned heel to realign with Cage.

#4. Dolph Ziggler joins AEW

Dolph Ziggler was one of the more shocking WWE releases back in September 2023. The 19-year veteran has been spinning his wheels for the longest time, but with his immense talent and experience, there wasn't a reason why he couldn't still contribute to the company.

Since his firing, the former World Champion has kept a relatively low profile, but it seems like only a matter of time before the showoff ends up in All Elite Wrestling, givem that his brother Ryan Nemeth is already in the company.

The younger sibling even took to social media to add more fuel to the rumors:

"Very big, very cool news coming soon from The Nemeth Bros... 😤"

Earlier, Ryan had even teased Dolph Ziggler's AEW debut. It could be an opportunity for the brothers to team up for the first time in a major promotion. It could also be a way for Ziggler to prove that he could be a top star without WWE holding him back.

#3. Adam Cole turns heel and wins AEW World Championship

Adam Cole's injury has come at a truly inopportune time. His unexpected friendship with Maxwell Jacob Friedman was the bromance of the summer, culminating in Better That You Bay Bay winning the ROH World Tag Team Titles, and also main eventing All In for the World Title.

Unfortunately, the former NXT Champion would soon get injured, forcing him out of action and prematurely ending their partnership.

While MJF and Cole remain best friends, a former associate of The Devil in Wardlow has urged Cole to betray MJF before the Devil does.

In a bid to become World Champion in 2024, Cole should absolutely screw over MJF. As the biggest babyface in the company currently, MJF would need a huge adversary to challenge him at the top of the card, and none would be personal than his brochacho.

#2. Ric Flair comes out of retirement

Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the October 25 episode of Dynamite as a surprise gift for Sting.

With the Stinger set to retire in 2024 at Revolution, Tony Khan revealed that The Nature Boy has signed a multi-year deal with the company, and will be by Sting's side in the last leg of his career.

But we all know it's only a matter of time before Flair gets the wrestling itch once again, and angles for an in-ring return.

In an interview with Sportskeeda's Time Machine, Teddy Long said that it might be a distinct possibilty when it comes to the 2-time WWE Hall of Famer, who last wrestled in 2022 with his son-in-law Andrade against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. But at nearly 75 years old, we hope that the Nature Boy would stay at ringside in a managerial role instead at this stage of his career.

#1. MJF leaves AEW for WWE

MJF has referenced the bidding war of 2024 for a few years now. But will he really go through with it when his contract expires in January?

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is the current and longest reigning AEW World Champion in their short history, and has been positioned as the top babyface in the company. It's clear that Tony Khan is doing the utmost to keep The Devil in his corner.

The People's Scumbag will next defend his title against Jay White at AEW Full Gear this month. If he were to lose to White, this could be a telling sign that his future lies elsewhere, including becoming a free agent on January 1, 2024.

Seeing how the likes of Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill and Lexis King (former Brian Pillman Jr.) has thrived in the WWE, it could prove to be a tempting offer for the Salt of the Earth.

