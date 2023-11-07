"I hope I live long enough to see it catch up" - Ric Flair on where AEW stands with WWE today

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has had one of the most legendary careers in the pro wrestling business. He had wrestled over for almost five decades.

Flair made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the October 25 episode of Dynamite after being introduced as Tony Khan's surprise gift for Sting. Later, it was revealed that The Nature Boy also signed a multi-year deal with the promotion.

Speaking with Gabby AF, Ric Flair talked about how AEW is competing with a company that has been in business for decades.

"The only difference between AEW right now, in my estimation, and WWE, is the fact that WWE has been there so much longer, I think AEW's in its fourth year now or something like that, and they're you're chasing a monster that's been around...since the late '70s and early '80s, when they started going national...across the country with network TV, and of course cable," said Ric Flair.

The Nature Boy also said that AEW made a statement at Wembley Stadium with more than 81,000 tickets sold.

"And I'm sure Tony, in time, I hope I live long enough to see it catch up... But I think everybody is happy, and the wrestling people love wrestling. AEW did 81,000 people in London, and they're going back again in August. So that made a statement in and of itself, that's more people than we drew at SummerSlam when I was there in 92. I think it's a Wembley Stadium record. So they're alive. They're alive and well." [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Fans are wondering what is in store for the Hall of Famer now that he has signed a deal with AEW.

Former WWE manager Teddy Long talks about Ric Flair's possible in-ring return

Teddy Long is one of the most remembered managers of WWE due to his significant work.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's Time Machine, Teddy Long said that Ric Flair might consider an in-ring return in AEW.

"Well, there's a lot of history there between those two. I don't think it's a bad idea, I just want to see now in which direction they're going to go with. I don't think it's bad if Sting ends his career with Ric. But, it's something that if it does go that way, then Ric needs to get himself ready, and get in the gym, if he's going to try to have one more match. You know Ric, it's hard to convince him, so we just have to wait and see what happens, and if it does happen that way, then I hope both men come out looking good, without any injuries, and enjoy the rest of their lives."

The possibility of Ric Flair coming out of retirement is truly shocking.

Do you think Ric Flair should wrestle one more match? Let us know in the comments below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here