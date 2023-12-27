"Be careful HHH sees all," "Pls come back soon" - Fans erupt after top star shares cryptic post amid AEW absence

An AEW star has been absent from the promotion since September 2023. The star in question is Britt Baker.

The 32-year-old was last seen on an episode of Collision in September. Baker faced Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship, where she failed to pick up the victory. The latter has been on a hiatus due to her back injuries.

Baker recently took to Twitter and possibly teased her comeback in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

AEW star Britt Baker talks about CM Punk's WWE return

CM Punk's Survivor Series return shook the wrestling industry to the core. Many wrestlers, veterans, and critics shared their opinions on the epic return of the Best in the World.

One such star who was happy to see Punk return was Britt Baker. While speaking with Maggie & Perloff, the 32-year-old star stated that his return AEW run was historic.

“CM Punk coming back to wrestling was one of the most historical things in All Elite Wrestling history and always will be. You can’t take that out of the wrestling books. I’m really thankful we got to work with CM Punk. I learned some stuff from him, he was always really helpful and willing to work with younger talent," said Britt Baker.

Baker continued :

“It didn’t work out, it wasn’t a fit, but it’s always going to be part of the AEW story. It’s just that chapter is closed now. Everyone wishes him well, we hope and think he wishes AEW well too. It just didn’t work out. At the end of the day, how cool was it that CM Punk was in wrestling again for the promotion and got to wrestle in Chicago again?” she said.

Britt Baker also said that CM Punk helped young stars and gave them valuable advice.

