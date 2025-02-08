Bear Bronson issues statement after AEW fires tag team partner over arrest: "I’m sick to my stomach"

AEW star Bear Bronson has issued a statement after his tag team partner was fired from the company. It was recently reported that All Elite Wrestling had fired Bear Boulder after his arrest in January.

The Iron Savages consists of Bear Boulder, Bulk Bronson, and Jacked Jameson. The trio appears occasionally on AEW Collision but is a regular feature on Ring of Honor. It was recently reported that AEW fired Bear Boulder after he was arrested on January 14 for 'battery by strangulation.'

On X (fka Twitter), Bear Bronson reacted to the controversial firing:

"I don’t know what to say. I’m sick to my stomach. I’ve been checking in with Rainy since I found out to make sure shes ok, but I did not know the horrific details. I’ve been on a city date with my wife for the past few hours & rn I just want to turn my phone off to be with her."

MJF recommended The Iron Savages' manager in AEW

Former AEW World Champion MJF is a team player behind the scenes and helps out the talent in All Elite Wrestling. In an interview on the Shining Wizards Wrestling podcast, Bear Boulder revealed that The Salt of the Earth recommended J.T Davidson manage them in the promotion.

"when Iron Savages first came along, we were kind of still just doing the same thing as Bear Country but we had a manager. It was… God… Yeah, J.T. Davidson. He came at the recommendation of MJF and his nickname was The Iron Manager so I guess it was an idea by the office that, alright, this is The Iron Manager. We’re gonna call his guys the Iron Savages, and we just showed up to a dark taping one day and we saw ‘Iron Savages’ on the board and we didn’t know who it was, and I’m like, ‘Could that be us? I don’t know. Who are these guys?’ And then we later found out it was us."

We will have to wait and see how the team moves forward after Bear Boulder's firing from the company.

