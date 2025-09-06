  • home icon
"Because it's not another Roman vs Seth"- Ricochet gives a befitting reply to WWE legend's claim that 'AEW is Lost'

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Sep 06, 2025 16:09 GMT
Ricochet
Ricochet [Image Credits: AEW's X]

Ricochet has been pretty active on his social media since moving to AEW. The One & Only is known for his outspoken attitude, often making controversial comments about the world of professional wrestling. However, recently, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion defended his company from a WWE legend's claim that said AEW is lost.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray posted a serious claim on his X account, where he called out Tony Khan as a flawed booker. He said that the current product of the promotion is lost, with no clear direction despite having a talented roster. The WWE legend targeted the current condition of the company, where AEW is allegedly struggling to secure strong ratings.

A fan commented on the post, pointing out AEW’s ongoing storylines. Ricochet responded by calling out Ray for failing to criticize WWE’s repetitive feuds, such as Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns or Sheamus vs. Rusev. With a stern tone, the AEW star wrote:

"Because it's not ANOTHER Roman vs Seth. Or ANOTHER Punk vs Drew. Or ANOTHER Sheamus vs Miro. Or ANOTHER Seth vs Punk. Or ANOTHER Drew vs Seth... I could keep going."

Check out The One & Only's X reply below:

After Ricochet, MJF also subtly called out Bully Ray for his AEW criticism

MJF is one of the pillars of All Elite Wrestling. He has seen the company from the very start to the point where it is now. Therefore, it was expected of him to call out Bully Ray for his comments against the Jacksonville-based promotion following Ricochet's remarks.

Taking to X, The Salt of the Earth questioned why any pro-wrestling fan would take Ray's comments in any sort of consideration. To back up his statement, MJF cited NBA’s Anthony Bennett and MLB’s John Gochnaur, both known for their infamous reputations in their respective sports.

"Imagine if Anthony Bennett did a podcast criticizing the NBA and its players. Imagine if John Gochnaur did a podcast criticizing the MLB and its players. Would you take their opinions into account? Wrestling fans. I urge you, I know it’s hard for ya. stop being dumb. Thx."
Check out MJF's X post below:

With that said, Ray's comments have sparked some serious controversy in the world of professional wrestling. It will be interesting to see who else from AEW would react to this criticism down the line.

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
