"Because in chaos, there is opportunity" - WWE legend urges AEW to take advantage of Vince McMahon's controversial comeback

Vince McMahon's return to WWE has left everyone wondering what the future of the company will be. One wrestling legend has suggested that now is the perfect time for AEW to take advantage.

The legend in question is none other than Matt Hardy, who has been a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is one of many former WWE stars who have made the jump to AEW in recent years after Vince McMahon released over 150 wrestlers since 2020.

McMahon's return not only helps push through the sale of WWE, but also being the Chairman of the Board has got many wondering whether or not he will attempt to regain creative control. Triple H took over creative when McMahon retired in July 2022.

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB Confirmed: According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Vince McMahon was looking to take over creative control of WWE a week ago, and he wanted to be involved in the day-to-day operations of running the company. Confirmed: According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Vince McMahon was looking to take over creative control of WWE a week ago, and he wanted to be involved in the day-to-day operations of running the company. https://t.co/cDe1gOfG5L

WIth this in mind, Matt Hardy believes it's time for All Elite Wrestling to strike while the iron is hot and take advantage of the turmoil in WWE by putting together a show focused around wrestling. Here's what he had to say on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy:

"I think AEW has bought and earned a lot of goodwill with wrestling, and I think now with this WWE stuff going on, AEW benefits from that because they’re like, ‘Well, AEW benefits from that because they’re like, well, I know we have AEW, and they’re very good to us.’They’re good to their fans, and they seek to be run by a good human being.' I will emphasize that Tony Khan is an amazing and phenomenal human being." (H/T Fightful)

Hardy elaborated on this point by saying that it will not only be interesting to see how WWE handles such a turbulent situation, but also where they end up in six months time if the dust has settled:

"Because in chaos, there is opportunity. WWE, for many, many years, has been the leader in pro wrestling and sports entertainment. But I mean now, it’s really in a chaotic state.--But the Vince thing could end up being very controversial because there’s a lot of skeletons in those closets. It’s just gonna be really interesting to see where WWE lies in six months from now." (H/T Fightful)

AEW has been on a good run of form since their last pay-per-view

It's safe to say that 2022 was a difficult year for All Elite Wrestling. Between a number of injuries, backstage fights and a cramped roster, it was difficult for the company to get any form of momentum going.

However, in recent weeks, the company has found itself regaining consistency thanks to the three issues listed above being dealt with in a proper manner.

Soul Kiwami @soul_societyy AEW's momentum is crazy, two back-to-back banger episodes of AEW Dynamite. Adam Cole is back too, in-ring action is top notch, 2022 is already feeling distant AEW's momentum is crazy, two back-to-back banger episodes of AEW Dynamite. Adam Cole is back too, in-ring action is top notch, 2022 is already feeling distant

Since the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view on December 10th 2022, there has been less of a focus on Ring of Honor. Because of that the AEW roster has more of a chance to get the spotlight on a regular basis.

Injuries haven't been much of a problem as of late either. The likes of Hangman Page and Adam Cole have made their returns to the company, while stars like FTR have been given some much-needed time away.

As for the backstage fights, there have been little to no reported issues from within AEW in recent weeks. Stars like CM Punk and Andrade El Idolo have been punished accordingly, while people like The Elite and Eddie Kingston have served suspensions for their roles in backstage altercations.

Do you think All Elite Wrestling will take advantage of Vince McMahon's return? Let us know in the comments section down below!

