Becky Lynch breaks silence on Mercedes Mone’s (fka Sasha Banks) rumored AEW salary

Former WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently opened up about AEW star Mercedes Mone's rumored salary with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Mercedes Mone arrived in All Elite Wrestling at Dynamite: Big Business in Boston a couple of weeks ago. The CEO was hyped up well by the company as one of the biggest signings in recent years. Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that after her signing, Mone was one of the highest-paid women's stars in professional wrestling.

Speaking with Orlando Sentinel, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, who has a great relationship with Mercedes Mone due to their time together as part of the Four Horsewomen, commented on the latter's rumored salary. The Man believes it is important for Mercedes and other female wrestlers to get paid equally.

“I think that’s an important part, getting paid equally for the equal work and the equal position we are at right now,” Lynch said. “Women’s evolutions and revolutions are fine and well, but making sure that they equate to contracts and financial reward for these things, when we are doing equal work, is hugely important.” [H/T:WrestlingObserver]

WWE star Bayley shared her thoughts on Mercedes Mone's AEW debut

The winner of the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, Bayley, recently shared her thoughts on her former Tag Team partner's AEW arrival. Bayley was also present in the arena when Mercedes Mone debuted. She was spotted in the rafters along with other talent in Boston.

Speaking in an interview with Digital Spy, The Role Model stated the following:

"It was really special to see her celebrate that with her family and her friends and people she started wrestling with and see her welcomed by a new family. It's bittersweet, but I'm very, very, very proud of her and just so grateful we got to be there," she said. [H/T: SEScoops]

Mercedes Mone is currently involved in a rivalry with Skye Blue and TBS Women's Champion Julia Hart. It will be interesting to see which one of these women she faces in her in-ring debut.

