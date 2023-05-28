Becky Lynch causes WWE fans in Jeddah to erupt with AEW star's chants at Night of Champions 

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus went toe to toe with each other at WWE Night of Champions and the bout had a surprising moment, leading to fans screaming out the name of a major AEW star.

The second match of the night saw the two women kicking off in an intense fight. Although no titles were involved, the bout certainly had personal stakes for both Becky and Trish, as a part of their kayfabe storyline. Trish looked to be in control for a majority of the match, brutalizing her opponent every chance she got.

Near the end, Becky was able to turn the tables and execute an improvised submission move. The move closely resembled the iconic Walls of Jericho submission used by Chris Jericho. Immediately after the move was applied, fans in Jeddah broke out into chants of "Y2J," recognizing the staple maneuver of the former AEW World Champion.

Despite her best efforts, an interruption by Zoey Stark put a halt to Becky's momentum. The referee did not notice the attack, leading to Trish Stratus coming out on top.

The feud seems to be far from over at the moment. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the two stars in WWE.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes