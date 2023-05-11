Real-life heat between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus? All you need to know

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus are brewing one of the most heated rivalries in WWE. The whole premise of the feud is that the Hall of Famer is done playing second fiddle to Lynch. After costing her the Women's Tag Team Championship, she accused the younger star of disrespecting her legacy. The rivalry has gotten more personal over time.

Trish has left no stone unturned to downplay Big Time Becks. She has targeted The Man on social media: from taking jibes at her posts to promoting 'missing' posters when her rival was off TV for a month. Stratus also boasted on television that Lynch didn't have the guts to step up to her, but the latter proved her wrong.

Following a brief break due to an injury, Becky Lynch returned this Monday and sent Trish Stratus scurrying with a few strikes. The WWE Hall of Famer bad-mouthed Becky's daughter, which made her lose control completely. However, while things have gotten personal on-screen between the friends-turned-foes, they have no real-life heat.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus are using social media to generate interest in their storyline, and they are being massively successful at it. Both are friends in real life, and their exchanges on Twitter are actually just banter. The Man regards Stratus as her wrestling idol.

Becky Lynch and WWE legend Trish Stratus have lavished praise on each other

The Quintessential Diva has been around in WWE since February. She was last seen battling Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019. This year, the seven-time Women's Champion played a crucial role in Becky Lynch and Lita's tag team title victory but took a dislike to their chemistry and her part in the story.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Heel Trish is the BEST Trish, and this feud with Becky is going to COOK.



#WWERaw Trish Stratus has turned on Becky Lynch, let’s go.Heel Trish is the BEST Trish, and this feud with Becky is going to COOK. Trish Stratus has turned on Becky Lynch, let’s go.Heel Trish is the BEST Trish, and this feud with Becky is going to COOK. 👏 #WWERaw https://t.co/mI7NOOPlCi

Before her heel turn, when Trish Stratus could be her usual self, she revealed that Becky Lynch is one of her favorite wrestlers. The legend also compared her to Lita during an interview with B/R Wrestling.

"It's a great dynamic because she and Lita are very similar. They forged that path of doing it their own way and their M.O. was living that out," said Trish. "I've been a fan of Becky's for so long."

The Man returned the compliment following their WrestleMania performance. She has been a huge fan of Stratus since her teenage years.

"It’s surreal. To be walking in with my teenage idol as tag team champions, and although we didn’t defend our titles, which I would have loved to, especially her at WrestleMania, it was amazing that we got to walk down with Trish Stratus." (H/T Fightful)

WWE is reportedly building up a program for SummerSlam. However, given the latest events catalyzing their on-screen feud, there is a likelihood that Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus gets booked for Night of Champions. Dragging the story till August may put off fans unless Lita gets into the mix.

Poll : 0 votes