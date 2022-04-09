WWE Hall of Famer calls out Becky Lynch in a recent tweet

Trish Stratus had a lot to say about Becky Lynch after the former WWE RAW Women's Champion referenced the Hall of Famer in a recent tweet.

Lynch had a rough run in WWE recently. Aside from losing her title match against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38, The Man also encountered Stratus on a house show, where she was slapped before being pinned by Rhea Ripley.

After making an initial tweet mocking Tony Khan of AEW, Lynch followed up with a series of gifs, one of them being Trish herself. What made the Hall of Famer's response even better was that it references Seth's comments on AEW name-dropping WWE:

Trish Stratus @trishstratuscom The Man @BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/3th7V7Dz7s Dropping a GIF of me on your timeline - I find it very tacky and very low-brow, personally. I think it looks and reeks of desperation. twitter.com/beckylynchwwe/… Dropping a GIF of me on your timeline - I find it very tacky and very low-brow, personally. I think it looks and reeks of desperation. twitter.com/beckylynchwwe/…

Becky Lynch hasn't appeared on WWE since losing her title, though she's been active on social media to taunt her potential opponent.

Becky Lynch mocks Tony Khan's Tweet

Tony Khan has been taking jabs at WWE for quite a while now. The AEW President most recently tweeted how the anti-AEW community isn't real, that they are only an army of paid robots.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch anti-AEW online community aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of accounts + an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing? An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch anti-AEW online community aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of accounts + an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing?

Almost immediately, Becky mocked Khan's tweet. In response, the former champion stated how anti-Becky booers aren't real:

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE An independent study confirmed that much of the staunch anti - Becky in arena booers aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of A.I. - an army of bots! Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a “wildly” expensive thing? An independent study confirmed that much of the staunch anti - Becky in arena booers aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of A.I. - an army of bots! Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a “wildly” expensive thing?

AEW is a newcomer to the industry, established back in 2019, and still has space to grow if they want to reach the heights of WWE, which has been around since 1980.

