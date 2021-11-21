 5 times Tony Khan fired shots at WWE 

Thanks to the emergence of Tony Khan's AEW as a competitor to WWE, professional wrestling is more interesting than it has been in two decades. As seen during the Monday Night Wars, competition truly brings the best out of everyone and forces them to push their boundaries.

Even though people in WWE often try to downplay any sense of rivalry between the two companies, Tony Khan is more than happy to fan the flames of war.

It isn't just the votes of the hardcore fanbase that's swung in AEW's favor, they've even managed to edge out WWE in the key 18-49 demographic on a few occasions.

In addition to adding big stars such as Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole to their roster, they've also managed to deliver the return of CM Punk to professional wrestling, something which Vince McMahon failed to do.

While WWE is still the biggest promotion in the world, AEW is becoming a thorn in their side. With that being said, here are five times that Tony Khan took a shot at WWE:

#5 Tony Khan comments on Nick Khan's talks with NJPW

Earlier this year, WWE's Nick Khan was reportedly in discussions with New Japan Pro Wrestling over an exclusive working relationship. However, the talks fell through and a number of NJPW stars have appeared on AEW television instead.

Tony Khan took the opportunity to take a jab at the WWE president and send a message.

"I read in the Observer today that New Japan is in talks with WWE's President Nick Khan. Well, Nick I have to say that if you have been talking to New Japan Wrestling for two months then you've gotten a lot done. I have future plans for the US Title, so you've really gotten a lot done in the last two months, Nick. In fact, I think there's only room for one Khan in the wrestling business. It's me, it's Tony Khan. Not some con-man from Connecticut," said Tony Khan.

NJPW veteran Tomohiro Ishii made his AEW debut on the most recent episode of Dynamite, and there have also been rumors suggesting that Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi might make appearances in the not too distant future.

