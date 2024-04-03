Becky Lynch hints at potential rematch with AEW star amid WWE contract rumors 

Becky Lynch teased a potential rematch with a top AEW star amid rumors surrounding her WWE contract. The talent in question is Mercedes Mone.

The Man is regarded by many as one of the greatest in-ring performers in the world. She has gained an unmatched reputation, courtesy her trailblazing work in WWE, alongside her peers Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and All Elite Wrestling's new blockbuster signee, Mercedes Mone.

The Boss shared the ring with Lynch several times in the Stamford-based promotion, including in a much-acclaimed Hell in a Cell match for the RAW Women's Championship in 2019.

Mone left WWE in 2022 and went on a brief but successful run in NJPW, including a reign as IWGP Women's Champion. After recovering from a career-threatening ankle injury, she made her much anticipated AEW debut on Dynamite: Big Business in March, 2024.

Becky Lynch, on the other hand, is embroiled in a bitter feud with Rhea Ripley, whom she will challenge for the Women's World Title at WrestleMania XL. In a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri, Big Time Becks encouraged Mercedes Mone to enjoy her time in the Tony Khan-led promotion. Lynch also voiced her hopes of squaring off against the former Sasha Banks some day in the future.

"Good for her [Mercedes], go on, do your thing, and have a good time over there. Maybe one day, we'll meet back in the ring," said Lynch. [0:04 - 0:14]

Mercedes Mone responded to the prospect of WWE star Becky Lynch joining AEW

Becky Lynch is headed to WrestleMania 40 to take on Rhea Ripley. The 37-year-old star has emerged as of the mainstays of WWE's women's division. However, it was recently revealed that Lynch's contract with the Triple H-led promotion is set to run out in June.

While it is unlikely that the sixth Women's Grand Slam Champion will leave WWE after The Showcase of The Immortals, the possibility cannot be entirely dismissed. Several talent from the sports entertainment juggernaut have found their home in other companies. Mercedes Mone, who recently made her debut in AEW, is one notable example.

During an interview with 98.5 Stick to Wrestling podcast, The CEO was informed of the update regarding Lynch's contract. When Mone was then asked what her recruitment pitch would be for talent considering a jump to the Jacksonville-based company, she responded:

“I don't need to recruit anybody. If anybody wants to be here, they can come here. Well, it's really up to Tony Khan. I think if he would want somebody here, they would have to be the best wrestlers and that's what AEW is all about. For the best wrestlers in the world. So, if you wanna be here, come to AEW.”

Mercedes Mone seems to have her sights set on the TBS Title in AEW.

