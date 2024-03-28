Becky Lynch receives five-word message from top AEW star

A top AEW star sent a short message to WWE Superstar Becky Lynch earlier today. This was regarding The Man's recently published memoir. The AEW star in question would be Britt Baker.

Baker is a former AEW Women's World Champion who has been out of action for some time now. Her last match was back in September, and she has expressed excitement about making her long-awaited in-ring return.

On her Instagram story, Britt Baker posted a picture of Becky Lynch's autobiography, The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, and expressed how excited she was to get a chance to read it. She even used The Man's theme song as the background music for her post.

"Can't wait to read this!!" the AEW star wrote.

Screenshot of Baker's Instagram story

Becky Lynch talks about her current WWE contract status

Heading into the second quarter of 2024, former WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch stands as one of the biggest stars set to potentially hit free agency, with her contract expiring this year.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, the Man confirmed that her contract will expire in June but also revealed that there haven't been any talks about an extension to this date.

She then talked about how she would like to be re-signed, but she was not worried about her situation should a deal not materialize within the next few months.

"At this stage in the game, I have so much confidence in my ability, and my worth. I'm not worried," Lynch said.

At WrestleMania XL, Lynch will have the chance to become a world champion once more as she looks to dethrone the ever-so-dominant Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator has held the title for almost a year and has had an incredible run as the world champion to this point.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Do you think Rhea Ripley will be dethroned? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion