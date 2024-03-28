Becky Lynch gives unfortunate update on her current WWE contract

WWE officials could be on the verge of losing Becky Lynch. The multi-time champion has just revealed a concerning update on her contract status with the company.

It was reported several months back that some top talents were set to see their contracts expire in 2024. Lynch was one of those names, along with Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, among others. The word from within World Wrestling Entertainment was that Lynch and Rollins were under contract until June of this year.

The Man just spoke with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and confirmed that her WWE contract expires in two months. Lynch was asked if she was in talks for a contract renewal.

"No one's said anything to me," Lynch said.

Helwani then asked if she's interested in renewing with the Stamford-based company, and Lynch said "we'll see," but then she said she doesn't know what would happen if there's no new deal in two months.

Helwani seemingly asked if the RAW Superstar can talk to other promotions, and while Lynch did say she's all about WWE, she also said she just doesn't know when asked if it's "WWE or bust."

The former NXT Women's Champion then confirmed that it is not common to be without a new deal two months out. Helwani asked if she's nervous or anxious.

"At this stage in the game, I have so much confidence in my ability, and my worth. I'm not worried," Lynch said.

Big Time Becks then gave another concerning response when asked if she thinks the contract situation will be settled before WrestleMania XL.

"I don't know," Lynch said.

Lynch is scheduled to challenge Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40 in less than two weeks. Ripley's Women's World Championship will be on the line.

Becky Lynch says she was hurt on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch continued her Road to WrestleMania XL with a Last Woman Standing match over Nia Jax on last week's WWE RAW.

The brutal match featured a spot where Jax put Lynch into a chair with a Samoan Drop, and a spot where Lynch flew from up high to put her opponent through the announce table.

Speaking on The Black Announce Table, The Man discussed why her spine was sore after the win. She also mentioned how she's been focused on bulking up her size. Lynch responded when asked how she was feeling coming out of the RAW win.

"Ow! Ow! My spine is so sore. My tailbone is fine, actually. I've been trying to bulk. Nobody's noticed, nobody's made any comments, ya know, but I've been bulking lately. I keep telling people so that, hopefully, people will start being like, 'Oh, hey, man, you look like you're bulking up, ya know.' But nobody said anything," Becky Lynch said. [From 2:42 to 3:05]

Lynch went on to provide an update on her overall health and how she's doing ahead of the WrestleMania match with Rhea Ripley.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : What should Becky Lynch do next? Stay with WWE Go to AEW 0 votes View Discussion