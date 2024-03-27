Becky Lynch reveals recent change she has made but no one noticed

Becky Lynch works hard to be a top WWE Superstar and championship contender in the modern era. The mother of one is constantly on the go, but may have to slow down as she has just revealed a potential injury, and a recent change made by her.

The Man headlined last week's WWE RAW by defeating Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match. The brutal fight saw Lynch put The Irresistible Force through a ringside table with a Man-Handle Slam. They both beat the count, but Lynch then climbed a ladder and put her opponent through the announce table. The #1 contender got back up at the 9 count but Jax did not.

Jax did a spot shortly before the aforementioned Man-Handle Slam, to where she used her Samoan Drop finisher to smash Lynch through a table set up in the corner. She then launched Lynch into the adjacent corner with the An-Nia-Lator. The referee began to count but Lynch rolled to the floor, and that's where they did the finish. The inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion has now revealed that her spine was beat up a bit from the Samoan Drop.

Speaking on The Black Announce Table podcast, Big Time Becks also dished out on how she has been trying to bulk up in size as of late. However, she stated she felt like no one had noticed the change.

"Ow! Ow! My spine is so sore. My tailbone is fine, actually. I've been trying to bulk. Nobody's noticed, nobody's made any comments, ya know, but I've been bulking lately. I keep telling people so that, hopefully, people will start being like, 'Oh, hey, man, you look like you're bulking up, ya know.' But nobody said anything," Becky Lynch said. [From 2:42 to 3:05]

Lynch continued and recalled the big bump in the finish of the match, and how she was hurt by the Samoan Drop from Jax. She then laughed when commenting on her overall health.

Anyway, so I think that protected my tailbone on that leg drop through the announce table, but my spine! Like, I think when she Samoan dropped me on that chair, like, one of the legs of the chair just went right into my spine, just in that real tender point, but apart from that, I'm great. I'm great. My neck is a little tricky, ya know, got a shoulder that's a little... anyway! I'm fine, for the most part," Becky Lynch said, laughing. [From 3:05 to 3:33]

Becky Lynch faced off with Rhea Ripley after the Last Woman Standing match. They will battle at WrestleMania XL with the WWE Women's World Championship on the line.

Becky Lynch on how Seth Rollins reacts to insult attempts

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are front and center as the faces of WWE, but that also puts a target on their backs.

The Man and The Visionary make up one of the most beloved pro wrestling couples ever. Lynch has just opened up on how others in WWE try to use her when insulting Rollins.

Speaking on the Barely Famous podcast, Lynch revealed how Rollins stays calm and cool when others try and use her to troll him.

"You say how sometimes the male ego might have a problem with supporting a woman that is rising and doing things. That's one of those things where, in wrestling, it's almost eye-rolly at this stage. They'll always come at him and they'll say stuff like, 'Your wife is The Man. You're wearing your wife's clothes!" He always laughs, 'Oh, cool. My wife is rad, that's not an insult.' To have somebody who is that supportive and comfortable, I'm so lucky," Becky Lynch said.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch began dating in early 2019, and they tied the knot on June 29, 2021. The happy couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Roux, in December 2020.

