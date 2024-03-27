Becky Lynch reveals Seth Rollins' reaction when she is used to insult him

WWE Superstars constantly try to use Becky Lynch to get into Seth Rollins' head during their rivalries. Wrestlers are not afraid to use personal relationships as ammunition against their opponents, but Lynch has just revealed why they are wasting their time.

The Man and The Visionary are one of the most popular pro wrestling couples ever. They began dating in early 2019, then went public months later after heavy speculation among the WWE Universe. The multi-time champions were engaged in mid-2019, and then they got married on June 29, 2021, around seven months after welcoming their first child.

Lynch recently appeared on Barely Famous to promote her new memoir. The 37-year-old talked about how her husband reacts to others who try to use her against him, revealing that Rollins is not fazed by the trolling.

"You say how sometimes the male ego might have a problem with supporting a woman that is rising and doing things... that's one of those things where, in wrestling, it's almost eye-rolly at this stage. They'll always come at him, and they'll say stuff like, 'Your wife is The Man. You're wearing your wife's clothes.' He always laughs, 'Oh, cool... my wife is rad. That's not an insult.' To have somebody who is supportive and comfortable, I'm so lucky," Becky Lynch said.

Lynch and Rollins have teamed up three times in WWE. They defeated Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis on RAW in July 2019, then defeated Andrade and Zelina Vega the following week. Then just days later they defeated Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in an Extreme Rules match, with their Universal Championship and Women's Championship on the line.

Becky Lynch still hopeful for major WWE match

The Four Horsewomen of WWE played a major part in the Women's Revolution. The group featured four rising stars who went on to become some of the biggest Superstars ever - Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Sasha Banks, who is now in AEW as Mercedes Moné.

WWE booked the Horsewomen together in various matches and angles over the years. A big Fatal 4 Way for WrestleMania was speculated on and rumored at one point but never happened.

Speaking to Adrian Hernandez to promote her new memoir, Lynch said the match, Lynch vs. Flair vs. Bayley vs. Banks, could happen if all four wrestlers are in the same promotion.

"We never got that 4-Way match, but I think if that ever does happen, that's a WrestleMania main event. Anything is possible," Becky Lynch said. [From 12:30 to 12:45]

Lynch is gearing up for a major WrestleMania XL in less than two weeks. She is set to challenge Rhea Ripley with the Women's World Championship on the line.

