Becky Lynch shares personal story about her husband Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch has just shared a personal story about her husband, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. The post includes private photos of herself and Seth Rollins together.

The Visionary began dating The Man in January 2019. After months of fan speculation, the two went public on social media about their relationship and were then engaged to be married in August 2019. Before the wedding came, Lynch and Rollins welcomed their first child in December 2020 - a daughter named Roux. They finally tied the knot on June 29, 2021.

Becky Lynch will release her book on March 26, titled The Man: Not Your Average Girl. Billed as Lynch's deeply personal memoir, the book will look at her early days, her rise to fame in WWE, and in between. Lynch took to Instagram today to reveal why it took a while for her to let Rollins read her book and what favor she called in.

"There is no ones opinion I hold in higher regard than @wwerollins - so it took me a long time before I let him read my book . He liked it! So I asked him for a blurb because he's honest and I'm shameless," Becky Lynch wrote with the photos seen below.

Lynch then revealed the blurb that she received from her champion husband. The positive review is signed by The Man's Man.

"Effortlessly authentic, poignant without ever trying too hard, and a little rough around the edges - that's my lovely wife, and it's also her lovely book. I am so proud and so inspired. Between being a full-time WWE Superstar, a full-time mother, and a GOAT life partner, my one and only somehow casually found the bandwidth to pen a perfect memoir... because of course she did," he wrote, signed by The Man's Man, A.K.A. Seth Rollins.

Becky Lynch is set to challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL. She will first have to face Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match on Monday's RAW.

WWE Legend says Becky Lynch's husband, Seth Rollins, has one major issue

Seth Rollins is the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion and one of the faces of the company for this era.

The Architect has been climbing to the top of WWE since signing his developmental contract on August 8, 2010. He has held numerous titles and publicly aligned with names like Triple H. Not to mention, he's married to Becky Lynch.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo discussed how he has issues with those who think highly of themselves. The former WWE Attitude Era writer thinks Rollins may be one of those people.

"I have a very big issue with people who think very, very, very highly of themselves. I got an issue with people like that, bro. I don't know why, I just got a big issue... and Seth Rollins is one of those people," Russo said. [From 44:00 - 44:18]

Rollins will team with Cody Rhodes to face The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. He will then defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night Two of the big event in Philadelphia.

Poll : Which is the better wrestling couple? Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Charlotte Flair and Andrade 0 votes View Discussion