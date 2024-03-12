The one major issue with Seth Rollins according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins is the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion and is set to play a major part at WrestleMania as he is booked for not one but two marquee matches. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo, however, highlighted what he thinks is wrong with Rollins' character.

Seth Rollins made an appearance on RAW this week to confront the challenger for his title at WrestleMania, Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior opened the show and mocked Rollins before the champion made his way to the ring to engage in a verbal battle with the former.

Vince Russo, speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW podcast, highlighted his issue with the champion. He mentioned having an issue with people who think very highly of themselves, and in his opinion, Rollins was perhaps one of those people.

“I have a very big issue with people who think very, very, very highly of themselves. I got an issue with people like that bro, I don’t know why, I just got a big issue and Seth Rollins is one of those people,” Russo said. [44:00-44:18]

It remains to be seen how Rhodes and Rollins will fare against The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

