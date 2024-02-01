Seth Rollins describes Becky Lynch's year-long effort to achieve recent milestone

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have been WWE's power couple for a long time. In a recent interview, the World Heavyweight Champion had nothing but praise for his wife. He detailed the process she went through to complete her book.

The Visionary and The Man have had a great showing in WWE. The former is the current World Heavyweight Champion while the latter is the first woman to have won a WrestleMania main event.

In the past few weeks, Becky Lynch has been vocal about her books hitting the market soon. During an interview on Never Before Told, Seth Rollins spoke about the commitment his wife has shown towards writing her book.

Expand Tweet

"She took an entire writing class, by the way. A year-long writing class. Every week for a year in preparation for writing this book, which was insane in its own right. She is raising a little kid, trying to be a WWE Superstar, and wifing as well. Literally doing it all. But the book is here. I’ve read it. She finally let me read it. She wouldn’t let me read much of it as she was going through it. I thought it was amazing. It’s a great book. It’s spoken in her voice. She didn’t have a ghostwriter. She wrote every word in this book, and you can tell when you read it. The stories, you can tell." [H/T - Inside The Ropes]

What is the plan for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania?

Many believed that CM Punk would be the one to step up to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania this year. However, Punk revealed that he was injured at the Royal Rumble and that his dream of main-eventing WrestleMania would have to wait another year.

While plans for Rollins are up in the air, the World Heavyweight Champion tried convincing Cody Rhodes to challenge him for the title at WrestleMania. Becky Lynch, on the other hand, is still finding her way to the WrestleMania card. The Man was focused on winning her first Royal Rumble match last weekend. However, her plan was shattered when she was eliminated by Naomi and Jade Cargill.

Which superstar should Becky Lynch face at WrestleMania 40? Share your views in the comments section below!