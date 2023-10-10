WWE Superstar Becky Lynch makes a major announcement regarding her latest venture

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently announced that fans could pre-order her new book.

Lynch's new memoir titled Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl delves into the early parts of her career, the scrappy beginnings, and her eventual rise to the top.

The Man took to social media and announced that her memoir was now available for pre-order. She also added that this was one of her lifelong goals.

"It has been a lifelong goal of mine to write my autobiography. After years of trying to recount my life story and figure out how to actually write a book, in what has been sometimes frustrating, often times difficult, but deeply rewarding, I am proud to announce that my labor of love - my memoir is now available for pre-order! your copy of Becky Lynch: The Man RIGHT NOW wherever you purchase your books! Pre-order links in bio," Lynch shared.

You can pre-order the book using this link.

Lynch's new book officially comes out on March 26 next year.

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch talked about her writing experience

During an episode of Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch earlier this year, the former WWE Women's Champion talked about her writing experience while working on the book.

Lynch revealed that she loved the process as she could write about all her life experiences without any 'moral police on her shoulder.'

"I did love the writing process, especially the early writing process, where it was just a brain dump. Where it was a pure, 'Let me get all of my thoughts, all of my ideas, all of my memories, down on paper. Let me just write without the moral police being on my shoulder, without the public judgment on my shoulder. Let me just write, let me just write for me.' I found that experience to be my favorite part," Becky shared.

