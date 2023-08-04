'Oh no, I was the a**hole'- Becky Lynch explains how writing helped her self-reflect

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently talked about how writing her autobiography helped in self-reflection.

Lynch is one of the most influential women to ever step foot in a WWE ring. From being part of the first-ever women's match to main-event Wrestlemania to her stupendous comeback after giving birth, Lynch has been one of the main cornerstones of the women's revolution in WWE.

Lynch has been working on her autobiography for the last two years, which details her personal life and in-ring career. In a recent episode of Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch, Lynch talks about the writing process and how this has helped her reflect on her life through a different perspective.

"I think it [writing] forces you to look at the areas because we all think of ourselves as the hero of our own story. And at some point, you look at yourself and you go 'Oh no, I was the a**hole. I was the a**hole.' So, things like that, where you have to be really honest with yourself, is quite humbling."

She added:

"But I did love the writing process, especially the early writing process, where it was just a brain dump. Where it was a pure, 'Let me get all of my thoughts, all of my ideas, all of my memories, down on paper. Let me just write without the moral police being on my shoulder, without the public judgment on my shoulder. Let me just write, let me just write for me.' I found that experience to be my favorite part." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Female Locker Room @femalelroom “My dad had me writing in journals since as long as I could write. I've always found that to be almost meditative. Writing a book was a great process. I'm in the editing process, the late editing process.” - Becky Lynch hopes her autobiography will be out by early 2024 pic.twitter.com/x87kKV6ESU

Becky Lynch is in a feud with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Becky Lynch shared pictures of SummerSlam photoshoot

Despite not having a match on the card, the multi-time women's champion recently shared images from the SummerSlam photoshoot.

Despite having a long-storied feud with Trish Stratus, Lynch is set to miss the hottest event of the summer for the second time in four years after missing the 2020 edition. According to the reports, the match was expected to be on the card but was later scrapped due to time constraints.

Lynch is set to face Trish Stratus on Monday Night RAW at Winnipeg, a week after SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see if this feud eventually results in a match at a Premium Live Event.

Will you miss Becky Lynch at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments.

