WWE SummerSlam match removed from the card while stars unhappy; the real reason behind it - Reports

A match has been removed from the WWE SummerSlam card already, and there's a lot of controversy surrounding it.

As was previously reported, Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch's match was removed from the card. It was originally a part of the event, but it was changed earlier this week.

On RAW, it was announced that the two women were going to face each other at the upcoming Winnipeg show instead of SummerSlam.

Although it was rumored at first that the two stars were not medically ready for the match at SummerSlam, as it turns out, the initial report was incorrect. Fightful Select has confirmed that both women were physically healthy and ready for the match before it was pulled.

As it turned out, the real reason the match was removed was that WWE had been adamant about limiting the number of matches on the card and the total runtime of the event. That's one of the reasons they have limited the number of matches on the card in total.

If it had been on the card, the match would have been greatly limited by time. Thus, it was postponed to a future RAW, and even moving it to Payback was considered.

Neither Lynch nor Stratus was happy about the change. It remains to be seen what happens when they wrestle at Winnipeg.

