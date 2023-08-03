Did WWE replace Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus at SummerSlam? Piecing together what we know so far! 

The rivalry between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus has been the talking point of the Women's division at RAW. Since Stratus turned her back on Lynch, WWE fans have been waiting to see the duo collide. While SummerSlam was the place they were expected to clash, that won't happen as they aren't booked for the event.

As per reports, the Stamford-based promotion had planned the match between Lynch and Stratus to take place at SummerSlam. But, WWE later dropped the idea. While the reason behind it is not clear, there are a few possibilities behind why the match was dropped.

One major reason could be the late addition of the SummerSlam Battle Royal which will feature LA Knight. The 40-year-old star is expected to receive a huge push after SummerSlam, and the Battle Royal is expected to be the starting line for the same. The addition of this match could be why Lynch vs. Stratus is not taking place at the PLE.

However, Lynch and Stratus will face each other on August 14th in Canada on Monday Night RAW. This can be another reason why this match was not booked for SummerSlam as Canada is Stratus' home country. While this is all speculative, it will be interesting to see who wins the contest on August 14th.

Becky Lynch was recently praised by a former rival

Since donning the gimmick of Being The Man, Becky Lynch has experienced a tremendous rise in her career. Time after time, Lynch has delivered memorable performances and won the hearts of the WWE Universe. Lynch's performances in WWE have also earned her praise from her rivals.

One such rival who praised Lynch is Natalya. During a recent conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya spoke highly about Becky Lynch. She credited the Irish wrestler's versatility and how she can make things work. Praising Lynch, Natalya said:

"What I really love more than anything about Becky is that she has the ability to be good, be bad, be on top, be the champ. She can win, she can lose, she can work with new talent, she can work with seasoned veterans. She has the ability to be a chameleon in the best way where no matter what it is that she's given, she can make it work." [3:47 – 4:12]

It is heartwarming to see Natalya praise her rival, Becky Lynch. While the relationship between the two seems good for now, it won't be a surprise to see them feud once Lynch finishes with Stratus. After all, Lynch and Natalya are both on RAW.

