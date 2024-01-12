Becky Lynch makes an emotional announcement

Former women's champion Becky Lynch has made a major announcement earlier last year and has now provided an update.

The former women's champion has been in a feud recently with Nia Jax. Last week on RAW, she was busted open after a punch to the face from Nia. The star was left with a crimson mask, and given that it was not the first time that this had happened to her with Jax, it made the moment mean even more, especially as she lost the match.

In a promo this week, she said she had picked herself up and was still standing. On the back of that, she announced that she would be a part of the Women's Royal Rumble.

However, that's not the only announcement that she made this week. In an emotional post on Instagram, Becky Lynch seemingly revealed that she would also be the voice narrating the audiobook for her upcoming memoir. She had announced the book previously, and this update made further revelations about it.

She posted a picture in the middle of the recording and said that the book had her words and voice, indicating that she was narrating the audiobook.

"My words. My voice. This book is all me," Lynch wrote.

The book is scheduled to be released on March 26, 2024.

Becky Lynch's last feud with Nia Jax saw her meteoric rise

Although she recently seemed to lack an advantage in her confrontations with Nia Jax, Becky Lynch is no stranger to being the underdog.

The last time that she was busted open by Jax, she used it to show off her defiance. It eventually helped her win over the entire WWE Universe, leading to her meteoric rise in popularity as The Man.

Whether this is a feat she can repeat remains to be seen. The Royal Rumble will provide her with a clear opportunity to seize her chance to be involved in the title picture once again if she can win it.

