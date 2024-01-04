"Get Nia Jax out," "At this point it's personal" - WWE Universe criticizes Nia Jax as Becky Lynch gets busted open

Becky Lynch went up against Nia Jax on WWE RAW: DAY 1. Wrestling fans were not amused as The Man was busted open during the match.

On the latest edition of the Monday night show, longtime rivals Becky Lynch and Nia Jax finally went against each other in a singles match. Their rivalry dates back to 2018 when the latter broke the WWE Grand Slam Champion's nose heading into Survivor Series. Surprisingly, the two had never faced each other in singles competition before their recent match.

The two former WWE Women's Champions put on a highly competitive match on the stacked DAY 1 show. Many fans were expecting Beck Lynch to score the win; however, Nia Jax clinched the victory in the end.

During the match, history repeated itself as Lynch was busted open by Jax once again, leaving wrestling fans concerned about The Man. According to a report from Fightful Select, however, Lynch was legitimately busted open but was fine and in good spirits backstage following the match.

Although Becky Lynch did not suffer a serious injury, the WWE Universe was not impressed by the spot. Many fans were critical of the former RAW Women's Champion, considering her history of injuring her opponents.

You can check some of the reactions below:

Vince Russo believes Becky Lynch might take a break after her match against Nia Jax

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo said that Lynch will win the rematch when it happens.

However, the 62-year-old believes The Man might consider taking some time away from the company and returning to face Jax in a rematch at WrestleMania 40:

"So, either one of two things is happening here bro, either we're setting up for a rematch where Becky is going to go over and maybe that is WrestleMania, who knows, or bro, I would not be surprised if Becky wanted a little bit [of] time off and maybe they do both. Maybe Becky now does get a little time off but then she comes back to face Nia Jax at WrestleMania perhaps," Vince Russo said.

Are you looking forward to watching the two women fight again? Sound off in the comments section below.