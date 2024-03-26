Major WWE faction to headline WrestleMania in a Fatal 4-way match is possible, according to Becky Lynch

The women in WWE are no strangers to closing the show as Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair have previously headlined WrestleMania and left with championship gold. The Man recently said that The Four Horsewomen can headline the event if they all are in the same promotion.

The Four Horsewomen of NXT were a major faction in the promotion that dominated the developmental brand and gave a break to four new stars. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Sasha Banks became the face of the women's division after they moved to WWE's main roster.

Apart from a few tag team encounters, the previous regime never tried to book the four stars in a grand storyline heading into WrestleMania. Speaking to Adrian Hernandez while promoting her upcoming book, Lynch stated that a potential Fatal 4-way match could headline WrestleMania if they're in the same promotion:

"We never got that 4-way match, but I think if that ever does happen, that's a WrestleMania main event. Anything is possible." (From 12:30 to 12:45)

Unfortunately, Banks, aka Mercedes Mone, has signed with All Elite Wrestling and the dream match might not happen for a while.

Popular WWE star wants to see Liv Morgan attack Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL

Liv Morgan returned to WWE with vengeance and ended up as the runner-up of the Women's Royal Rumble match. However, the Liv Morgan 'Revenge Tour' was seemingly not over as she entered the Women's Elimination Chamber match in Perth.

Unfortunately, the tour ended when she lost to The Man and failed to get a one-on-one shot against Rhea Ripley. However, Sarah Logan, Morgan's former partner, had an interesting suggestion on how Morgan could enter herself in the Women's World Championship match in Philadelphia.

During a conversation with Ella Jay of SEScoops, Valhalla pitched an idea where the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion would attack Becky Lynch ahead of her match at WrestleMania XL. This would allow Morgan to get added to the upcoming title match at the show.

The pitch was interesting and there's a possibility that anything can happen at the show. It will be interesting to see if the management ends up adding Liv Morgan to the match in a similar fashion detailed by Valhalla.

