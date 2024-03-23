Liv Morgan attacking Becky Lynch and making it a Triple Threat match would be really cool, says popular WWE star

Several WWE Superstars have tried and failed to book their tickets for WrestleMania XL. However, a popular star, Sarah Logan who goes by her ring name Valhalla, believes that Liv Morgan could yet book herself into a Triple Threat match against Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Liv Morgan 'Revenge Tour' came to a screeching halt when The Man defeated the former fair and square heading into Philadelphia. However, the 29-year-old WWE star wants revenge and still aims to appear at The Show of Shows.

Speaking to Ella Jay of SEScoops, Logan was asked about the upcoming mega event. During the conversation, she stated that with everything that goes on backstage, a lot of which even the wrestlers themselves aren't aware of, it wouldn't surprise her if the title match eventually became a Triple Threat match. Moreover, she added that it would be "really cool" if Morgan could attack the challenger before a match and get involved in the title picture for the Women's World Championship.

"I know Rhea [Ripley] and Becky [Lynch] are going, you know looking like they're going to wrestle at WrestleMania [40], but I wouldn't be surprised if Liv [Morgan] was in that mix too... ...To be completely honest no one knows what's happening backstage right? Like none of the wrestlers know. So, I as somebody who's a fan of Liv Morgan, I would love to see her Becky, and Rhea in like a Triple Threat match. Maybe, Becky's walking to the ring and Liv hurts her so much that she gets the match or something like that I would think would be really cool.", said Valhalla (From 18:27 to 19:12)

Liv Morgan is in the same conversation as other popular WWE Superstars, according to Valhalla

The women's revolution over the past decade or thereabouts gave a major push to new stars in the promotion like Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Later, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair became the next-generation stars to carry the legacy forward.

Mami and The Man are on the top of the mountain and set to battle for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. Lynch defeated other top stars like Liv Morgan and Nia Jax on The Road to WrestleMania, however, Valhalla had her own opinions regarding the top stars in the promotion.

Speaking in the same interview, Logan stated that Liv Morgan is in the same conversation as Mami, The Man, and The Irresistible Force in WWE. She heavily praised her former tag team partner and wished the best for her in the coming weeks.

