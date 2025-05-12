"Becky's got a death wish," "He would torch her" - Fans react to Becky Lynch taking a shot at top AEW star

WWE star Becky Lynch is supremely talented on the microphone. She is currently one of the best talkers in the world, and in a recent interview with Variety, she made a massive claim. The Man will star in the upcoming film Happy Gilmore 2. Interestingly, one of her co-stars is AEW wrestler MJF.

In the above interview, she said that she and the Salt of the Earth regularly interacted on the sets of the film. Furthermore, she stated that Friedman knows he would lose a promo battle against her.

"I did. You know, a very nice boy. Great chats. Of course, he knows he’d lose at [a promo battle], but we had great chats," she said. [H/T Variety]

Although this statement was unserious, it has stirred the internet wrestling community up. While a few agreed with the WWE star's statement, most believe that MJF is simply on another level.

Fans react to Becky Lynch's statement on MJF. (Images via @WrestleOps' X)

Becky Lynch does not appreciate comparisons with Hulk Hogan

Over the past few years, fans have begun calling The Irish Lass Kicker, Becky Hogan. This is because of her immensely strong booking. The former Women's Champion hates this nickname, and in a recent interview, she revealed she hates being compared to the legendary Hulk Hogan.

"These people go around and compare me to the scummiest person on earth. After everything I've done for them, I'm the bad guy? I broke through glass ceilings. I changed the game," said Lynch. [H/T The Sportster]

Becky Lynch is often considered the GOAT of female professional wrestling. Ever since she signed with WWE, she has held the WWE Women's Championship twice, the Women's World Championship five times, and the NXT Women's Championship once. Her husband is former WWE Champion Seth Rollins.

